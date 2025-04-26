Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $18.77 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

