Altai Capital Management L.P. Sells 74,962 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Altai Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,962 shares during the quarter. Yatra Online accounts for about 3.3% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Yatra Online worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YTRA

Yatra Online Stock Performance

YTRA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.88. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Yatra Online

(Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.