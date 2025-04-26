Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 895.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $243.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

