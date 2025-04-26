Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

