SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 86,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,048,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $134,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

