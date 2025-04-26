Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Trimmed by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

