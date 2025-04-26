Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total transaction of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock worth $181,925,602. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $178.98 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

