DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $133,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after buying an additional 757,389 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

