SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $546.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $596.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

