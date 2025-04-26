iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $180.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

