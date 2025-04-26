Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 408,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IDEV opened at $70.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.