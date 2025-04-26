Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $517,631.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,097.11. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,043. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

