Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Raised by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 407,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

