Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

TAP stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

