Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $84,000 Position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AMDY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 million, a P/E ratio of 203.65 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

About YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

