Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $616,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $260.71 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.