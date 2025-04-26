Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corpay by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,801,000 after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corpay by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $241,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $134,950,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $116,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Corpay

Corpay Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $322.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.