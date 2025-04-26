Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000. Revolution Medicines comprises about 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

RVMD stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

