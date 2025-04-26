Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases 185,000 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Loar makes up about 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Loar worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loar by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Loar by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.92. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

