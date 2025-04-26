Rinkey Investments Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $230,944,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $212,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA opened at $177.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

