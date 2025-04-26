171,000 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

