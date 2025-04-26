Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,864 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 2,249,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 882,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $587.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.