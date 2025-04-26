Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,536 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,749 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

