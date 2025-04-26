Eight 31 Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eight 31 Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

