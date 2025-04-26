185,000 Shares in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

Shares of PONY opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81. Pony AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

