iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $74,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.99 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

