Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDHC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 941,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 699,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE SDHC opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

