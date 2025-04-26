Decheng Capital LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Decheng Capital LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRNX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

