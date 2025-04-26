Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Clorox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

