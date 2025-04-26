1,087,977 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,087,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

