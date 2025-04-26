Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHG. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of United Homes Group by 759.5% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,279 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Homes Group by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Homes Group by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

