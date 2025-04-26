Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

MMSI opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,300.81. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.