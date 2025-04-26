Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 1.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $50,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

