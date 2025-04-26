Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $37.81 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,813,000. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $232.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

