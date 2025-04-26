Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,675,000. CRH accounts for about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,166,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,758 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

