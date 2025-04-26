Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

