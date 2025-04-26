Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 28,582 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after buying an additional 2,312,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.