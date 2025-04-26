T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.76% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $73,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.