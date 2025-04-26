T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Macerich worth $87,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,192,000 after buying an additional 10,274,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 845.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macerich by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Macerich Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

