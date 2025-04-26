T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,197 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 64,008 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $66,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.