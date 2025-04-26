Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,326 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after buying an additional 2,180,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

