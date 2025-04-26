Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $3.16 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Newmont by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

