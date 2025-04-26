T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 8.24% of Middlesex Water worth $77,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

