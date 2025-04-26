iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $119.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.