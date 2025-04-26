Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $79,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Vertex
In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vertex Stock Performance
VERX opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 220.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Profile
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
