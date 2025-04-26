Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,990 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NSA opened at $36.04 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

