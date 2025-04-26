Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – April 25th

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $951.47. 1,525,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.67 and a 200 day moving average of $967.34.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 17,473,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,098,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.27. 1,850,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,414. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

