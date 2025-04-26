First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Encompass Health by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $114.38.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

