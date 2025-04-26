Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,095 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 201.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

