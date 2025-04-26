Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.